Why investing in transportation matters

These success stories are why the Georgia Transportation Alliance has been and continues to be at the forefront of statewide, multi-modal transportation investment. We conducted polling earlier in 2020 that clearly demonstrates what the voters of the Central Savannah Area Region have experienced; that transportation investment works. Some 42% of Georgians believe that transportation infrastructure is the most important function of government. And 60% believe that transportation investment is the responsibility of state and local, not federal, governments. And 52% of Georgians shared that they would re-elect an official who votes to increase taxes for transportation funding.

Transportation investment is a critical component of Georgia’s economic future. The statistics prove it and Georgians agree with it. Our state is one of the fastest-growing in the country and our ability and willingness to invest makes our economic recovery sure, and our future strong. As we move forward into the year 2021 and beyond, I challenge every region in the state to look to the Central Savannah Area and follow the example of communities that have not only seen the value of multi-modal investment but have realized the power of acting on it.