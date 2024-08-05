After crushing losses in Georgia’s 2020 presidential and U.S. Senate elections, Georgi

Thanks to their work, convicted felon and election fraudster Donald Trump might have no trouble finding the votes he needs to win in 2024.

Over the past four years, Republicans have instituted mass voter challenges, stacked our state and local election boards with conspiracy theorists, and created unsecure websites that could allow anyone to unregister a voter from Georgia’s voter rolls.

Republicans would rather silence the voices of Georgia’s voters than win a fair election. They have abandoned the essential idea of a government for the people, by the people and of the people.

Republicans, led by Gov. Brian Kemp, now allow any individual to challenge a voter’s registration. This increases the risk of legal voters losing their right to vote or even being required to defend it in public hearings.

Anyone can use dangerous artificial intelligence software to submit infinite challenges to the elections board, claiming that an individual on the voter rolls is ineligible to vote. Right now, 31,000 Gwinnett County voters face disenfranchisement thanks to the voter challenge system. These mass challenges often lack evidence and fail to justify removing voters from the rolls. That will not stop them from trying to cut the margins as much as possible to give former President Donald Trump, the ultimate threat to American democracy, another term.

Republicans have also helped conspiracy theorists take over local election boards and ended the longtime practice of bipartisan representation on these boards. The Georgia State Board of Elections, now featuring several election deniers, is proposing changes that could allow election deniers to legally refuse to certify elections in November.