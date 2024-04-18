The Senate must act quickly to build a National Medal of Honor Monument

That is why a bill currently before the U.S. Senate to locate this monument on the National Mall — legislation that passed unanimously in the U.S. House five months ago — must be quickly approved and sent to President Biden for his signature. For the few remaining living recipients, many in the twilight of their lives, it will be a permanent testament to their service and sacrifice — overdue recognition from a grateful nation. For everyday Americans it will be a beacon of the ideals embodied in the medal — a reminder of what unites us. And for all those generations yet to come it will be a place to learn what it takes to uphold our republic — an inspiration to look for ways to make a positive difference in the world.

This project transcends partisan politics, drawing support from former presidents, athletes, corporate executives and hardworking Americans from all different backgrounds in every corner of the country. That is why it is so frustrating — for me and all those who care about honoring our nation’s veterans — to see the Senate sit on this bill that would clear the final hurdle to constructing this monument.

Though a permanent memorial has been discussed for years, it is only in the past few years that we have seen real progress made. In 2021, Congress unanimously passed and Biden signed into law a measure authorizing my organization, the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, to build the monument. In November, the House took the next step by unanimously passing H.R. 2717, the Hershel “Woody” Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act, which would locate the monument in a prominent location within the reserve of the National Mall. The bill now sits before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources awaiting a hearing, a committee vote and passage by the full Senate to send the legislation to the president’s desk.

In the time since the House vote and while the bill has been held up in committee, America lost not just Puckett but also two heroes of the Vietnam War: Medal of Honor recipients Roger H.C. Donlon and Larry L. Taylor. I shudder to think of who else might no longer be around to impart their wisdom by the time a monument is built. Time is of the essence if we are to properly pay tribute to these American heroes and ensure that their legacy is preserved.

The National Mall in Washington, D.C. is filled with monuments to some of our greatest Americans. By going above and beyond the call of duty, in demonstrating values we all share and aspire to, Puckett, Williams, Donlon, Taylor and the other 3,513 Medal of Honor recipients have earned their place alongside Washington, Lincoln and Jefferson. The Senate needs to act swiftly and make this monument happen.

Chris Cassidy, a former Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut, is the president and chief executive of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation