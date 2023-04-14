Seizing the opportunity for Atlanta to lead in global health innovation

In 2018, an extraordinary gathering of leaders took place in Atlanta. United by a shared vision, they embarked on an inspiring journey: to elevate the city as a global health powerhouse. Today, we have the opportunity to realize that vision, but we must take collective action to make it a reality.
At the gathering five years ago, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Global Health Alliance, and Deloitte invited multi-sector leaders to come together. The leaders represented institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC Foundation, the Carter Center, Delta, Emory, Georgia Tech, Morehouse University, MAP International, Sharecare, UPS and others. Their mission: to chart a course for Atlanta’s future, envisioning the city as a global health epicenter.
Central to that vision is a Global Health Innovation District — a place where multisector partners can come together to collaborate and create innovations that can be taken to scale to make the world healthier, safer and more secure.
The idea driving the center is that by leveraging the city’s diverse expertise and fostering collaboration we can confront the most pressing health challenges facing the world today. This spirit of shared vision and collaboration has worked time and again in Atlanta, where people from different walks of life come together to create positive change.
For instance, we have witnessed the power of unity and determination as we revitalized the Atlanta BeltLine, a former railway corridor into a multi-use urban trail, improving connectivity, increasing green space, and spurring economic growth. And, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the world’s busiest airport — is another example of the city’s transformative spirit. Today, the airport connects Atlanta to the global community and drives economic prosperity in the region.
Across the globe, cities like London and Singapore have demonstrated the potential of innovation districts, creating vibrant ecosystems that accelerate the development and commercialization of life-changing technologies. And cities in the United States are working on similar initiatives.
Boston made a $100 million investment in 2010 that led to the creation of 200 new companies and thousands of jobs. In Dallas, the Pegasus Park initiative brings together nonprofits alongside innovators to drive breakthroughs and new solutions. Our neighbor, Charlotte, N.C., just invested $75 million to develop The Pearl innovation district, and Chicago is the next site for a CZI Biohub. Biohubs, as demonstrated by the success of the original CZI Biohub in San Francisco, catalyze collaboration in life sciences research and support thriving ecosystems of biotech startups and medical centers.
Importantly, innovation districts can have a significant impact on the economy, from job creation to new industry and start-ups, attracting investment and improving quality of life in the cities, regions and states where they are located. These districts also create collaborative environments that can increase productivity and efficiencies as they bring together talent and resources.
On top of these attributes, innovation districts often encourage a culture of entrepreneurship, leading to the creation of new industries and markets. And, these districts can attract private investment, and this investment can help fund research and development as well as support additional start-ups and businesses.
Today, as the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, the threats to health have continued to grow, from pandemics to opioids and addiction and the looming challenge of antimicrobial resistance. Right now, we need to focus on eliminating and eradicating more diseases — smallpox is the only disease that has been eradicated.
We also need to respond to new and emerging health threats, like COVID-19, the drug-resistant Candida auris fungal infection, outbreaks like the Marburg virus and challenges globally with chronic disease conditions. On top of these challenges, we also must prepare for the impact from climate and the accompanying health related threats that can also increase food insecurity.
Building on our past successes, Atlanta can position itself as a leader in global health, building on the city’s nationally and internationally known global health organizations as well as the city’s transportation, logistics and supply chain expertise. The Global Health Innovation District has the potential to be a shining beacon of innovation and a model for other cities around the world, setting the stage to create a healthier future for all.
Bill Foege is former CDC Director and founder of the Task Force for Global Health; and Shirley Franklin is former mayor of Atlanta; Judy Monroe is president and CEO of the CDC Foundation; and Gary Reedy is former CEO of the American Cancer Society.
