Seizing the opportunity for Atlanta to lead in global health innovation

Across the globe, cities like London and Singapore have demonstrated the potential of innovation districts, creating vibrant ecosystems that accelerate the development and commercialization of life-changing technologies. And cities in the United States are working on similar initiatives.

Boston made a $100 million investment in 2010 that led to the creation of 200 new companies and thousands of jobs. In Dallas, the Pegasus Park initiative brings together nonprofits alongside innovators to drive breakthroughs and new solutions. Our neighbor, Charlotte, N.C., just invested $75 million to develop The Pearl innovation district, and Chicago is the next site for a CZI Biohub. Biohubs, as demonstrated by the success of the original CZI Biohub in San Francisco, catalyze collaboration in life sciences research and support thriving ecosystems of biotech startups and medical centers.

Importantly, innovation districts can have a significant impact on the economy, from job creation to new industry and start-ups, attracting investment and improving quality of life in the cities, regions and states where they are located. These districts also create collaborative environments that can increase productivity and efficiencies as they bring together talent and resources.

On top of these attributes, innovation districts often encourage a culture of entrepreneurship, leading to the creation of new industries and markets. And, these districts can attract private investment, and this investment can help fund research and development as well as support additional start-ups and businesses.

Today, as the world is becoming increasingly interconnected, the threats to health have continued to grow, from pandemics to opioids and addiction and the looming challenge of antimicrobial resistance. Right now, we need to focus on eliminating and eradicating more diseases — smallpox is the only disease that has been eradicated.

We also need to respond to new and emerging health threats, like COVID-19, the drug-resistant Candida auris fungal infection, outbreaks like the Marburg virus and challenges globally with chronic disease conditions. On top of these challenges, we also must prepare for the impact from climate and the accompanying health related threats that can also increase food insecurity.

Building on our past successes, Atlanta can position itself as a leader in global health, building on the city’s nationally and internationally known global health organizations as well as the city’s transportation, logistics and supply chain expertise. The Global Health Innovation District has the potential to be a shining beacon of innovation and a model for other cities around the world, setting the stage to create a healthier future for all.

Bill Foege is former CDC Director and founder of the Task Force for Global Health; and Shirley Franklin is former mayor of Atlanta; Judy Monroe is president and CEO of the CDC Foundation; and Gary Reedy is former CEO of the American Cancer Society.

