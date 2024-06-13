Teachers are caught in crossfire of testing, culture wars

Maureen Downey’s June 11 column, “We’re not making teaching attractive,” on the dearth of people wanting to become teachers, fell short of naming the major culprit: No Child Left Behind. This misbegotten master plan from the Bush administration requires turning kids into answer boxes and constantly testing them. There is so much they have to memorize that it’s tiresome trying to cram it all into them and disheartening to put them through the wringer endlessly. Add to this lousy pay and angry “values” parents who are just trying to impress their fellow cultists, and there is absolutely no reason to feel inclined to teach.

But it would be wrong to think these things are unrelated and represent a perfect storm. The underlying purpose of NCLB is to undermine public schools, just as the constant assault by the values battalion is. Segregationists, religious fanatics and libertarians have wanted an end to public schools for decades and have been waging a war against it. Teachers are caught in the crossfire, and that’s the reason teaching has become so unappealing as a career.