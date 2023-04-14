The woke are constantly moving, yet never getting anywhere spiritually. The Church of Woke is basically one of self-grandiosity.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Random acts of kindness make the world a better place

Thank you to the Marietta Starbucks drive-through customer ahead of me who purchased my coffee, then drove away without my chance to thank him or wave. It left me with a warm feeling long after the coffee was gone.

Especially today, we might consider performing random acts of kindness for others. Allowing someone to pull out in traffic, taking someone’s grocery cart back from her car, or just smiling at a stranger whose eyes meet ours renews our faith in each other. We never know how that affects someone.

While helping distribute food to needy folks through Rotary, I put the groceries in their cars and thanked them for coming, and they smiled.

One friend won $30 million in the lottery, then gave the money away. Gordon Moore, who authored the law about microchips doubling each year in capacity, gave away more than half of his $7 billion fortune.

Each of us can make the world a better place with simple random acts of kindness.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW