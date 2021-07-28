Readers Write: Keep sports’ name changes minimal, acceptable

I have an idea for a new name and slogan for the Atlanta Braves. First, remove the tomahawk from everything from the uniforms to the stadium. Second, drop the “s” at the end of the Braves, to make it Brave. Then the new moto for the Atlanta Brave can be “Atlanta – land of the Free and home of the Brave.” The stadium banner could be red letters, outlined in white, on a blue background thereby using the colors of our national flag. Also, when the fans sing the national anthem, the last stanza will have a double meaning.

This would be in keeping with the change Cleveland made from Indians to Guardians, whereby removing the offensive part of the name, but still sounding similar to the old name. Rebranding with a totally different name is a marketing nightmare that would require several years to obtain full fan acceptance. If there must be change, keep them minimal, but acceptable.