Education is the key to solving the ongoing problems with our young criminals.

The vast majority do not have a high school degree or training for a potential, income-producing job. I’m not referring to only college, but any skill-based occupation (electrician, plumber, technician, etc.). The root problem is the home environment and local school management.

Most unschooled kids are raised by single parents who must have one or more jobs to support their families. To break this cycle, we need solutions that include an incentive to keep kids in school and develop skills required to get meaningful employment.

If this requires rewarding parents for children’s success and eventually a high school diploma, so be it—money talks. If substantial enough, it may entice fathers also to take some responsibility.

While I’m opposed to wholesale welfare, that targeted toward rewarding education and hard work would significantly break the heartbreaking cycle in our poorest neighborhoods.

ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING