Justice Thomas’s appearance of partiality apparent in election matter
George Will’s column in Sunday’s AJC is unworthy of a man of his intellect. The issue was Justice Thomas’s failure to recuse himself from a case involving President Trump’s attempt to overthrow his election loss. Justice Thomas’s wife was in constant contact with Trump’s chief of staff leading up to his filing a brief in this case. Will says that she was like an Alabama fan yelling “Roll Tide” at a football game. She was more akin to someone advising the offensive coordinator throughout the game.
Fortunately, the answer does not depend on who has the better sports analogy. We have the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges. This code requires judges to avoid even the appearance that their impartiality is impaired. Thomas’s wife was actively involved in one side of the case. Obviously, there is more than just an appearance that the judge may not be impartial.
LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA
Rewarding education and hard work could break cycle of poverty
Education is the key to solving the ongoing problems with our young criminals.
The vast majority do not have a high school degree or training for a potential, income-producing job. I’m not referring to only college, but any skill-based occupation (electrician, plumber, technician, etc.). The root problem is the home environment and local school management.
Most unschooled kids are raised by single parents who must have one or more jobs to support their families. To break this cycle, we need solutions that include an incentive to keep kids in school and develop skills required to get meaningful employment.
If this requires rewarding parents for children’s success and eventually a high school diploma, so be it—money talks. If substantial enough, it may entice fathers also to take some responsibility.
While I’m opposed to wholesale welfare, that targeted toward rewarding education and hard work would significantly break the heartbreaking cycle in our poorest neighborhoods.
ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING