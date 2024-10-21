Trump doesn’t measure up to Reagan’s standard
I am a lifelong Republican who believed in the principles that President Ronald Reagan brought to our government. You know — small government, low taxes and the belief that Russia, with its totalitarian tendencies, was our enemy and the enemy of democracies around the world.
Reagan would have never said that he admired Russian President Vladimir Putin as a strong leader and that the Russian military being loyal to Putin rather than the Russian people was a good thing. Reagan ended the Cold War. If he were alive today, he would take former President Donald Trump to the woodshed, turn him over his knee and spank his spoiled bottom.
Wake up, Republicans! The only way to return our party to its core values is for the RINO Trump to lose another election.
RON MAHAN, HOSCHTON
Hard to see Kemp rally for Trump
Gov. Brian Kemp finally kissed former President Donald Trump’s ring. He is now going to try to get others to do the same.
I believed Trump when I heard him say that he would be a dictator on “Day One” and then have a bloodbath. Believe it. I watched Jan. 6, 2021, and I say, never again. Trump refuses to get a physical exam like all past presidents. He also needs a mental exam. Trump is a draft dodger and lies all the time.
Kemp should go live in Russia and see what life is like under a dictator.
CAROL MULDAWER, ATLANTA
Iran’s threats toward Trump deserve action
Even some mainstream media have acknowledged that Iran and its leaders have made threats to assassinate our Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump — plus hacking of campaign computers to influence our election again.
How long will it take the Biden/Harris regime to take decisive action to stop these threats from Iran? When will our current feckless, appeasement-oriented regime “stand up for our safety and security,” or do they actually want to see Iran succeed?
RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK