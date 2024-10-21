Wake up, Republicans! The only way to return our party to its core values is for the RINO Trump to lose another election.

RON MAHAN, HOSCHTON

Hard to see Kemp rally for Trump

Gov. Brian Kemp finally kissed former President Donald Trump’s ring. He is now going to try to get others to do the same.

I believed Trump when I heard him say that he would be a dictator on “Day One” and then have a bloodbath. Believe it. I watched Jan. 6, 2021, and I say, never again. Trump refuses to get a physical exam like all past presidents. He also needs a mental exam. Trump is a draft dodger and lies all the time.

Kemp should go live in Russia and see what life is like under a dictator.

CAROL MULDAWER, ATLANTA

Iran’s threats toward Trump deserve action

Even some mainstream media have acknowledged that Iran and its leaders have made threats to assassinate our Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump — plus hacking of campaign computers to influence our election again.

How long will it take the Biden/Harris regime to take decisive action to stop these threats from Iran? When will our current feckless, appeasement-oriented regime “stand up for our safety and security,” or do they actually want to see Iran succeed?

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK