Readers Write

DAN SIEGEL, DACULA

America should wake up to danger of white supremacy

What is that silence? Oh! It is the Republicans who are not speaking out against Trump’s support of white supremacists. The recent debate was the worst in the history of debates. The Republicans are in lockstep behind Trump no matter what he says or does. However, it is best that Trump put it out there so the whole world could hear it from his mouth, and he cannot say it was fake news. Having a white supremacist-lover for president is bad for our country, and the only way the Republican Party will find out is when it starts to lose seats in the Senate. The silence is deafening. Wake up, America.

CAROL MULDAWER, ATLANTA