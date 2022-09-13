JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

No water provision remains most outrageous part of election law

On Primary Election Day, May 24, I deliberately violated Georgia’s so-called Election Integrity Act of 2021. I handed out bottles of water to voters entering my precinct’s polling. I had notified Gov. Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr of my plans before the date, and afterward, I sent them links to my YouTube post showing evidence of my crime.

A U.S. District judge has now temporarily upheld the water-for-voters provision, ruling that we’re too close to the November election to block any part of the 2021 legislation. This provision is the most obviously outrageous section of an overall voter suppression law. It serves no purpose but to discourage citizens from remaining in line to vote.

I’m waiting to see if the governor and attorney general will have me arrested. We’ll learn whether they want the embarrassment of an actual violation case between now and Election Day.

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST