Presidential pardons are often misused, need reforms

Presidential pardons have long been a part of the political spectrum and have been used by almost all past chief executives. And few can say that the president should not have this power. There have been many instances of miscarriages of justice, with a presidential pardon being the last resort. However, this executive privilege has often been misused and abused. It has been who you know and political connections that have determined a pardon for a determined offense. Justice for the few with a power hook, and not justice for all. The most recent case is President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. To have these convictions forgiven — as well as forgiveness for any crimes committed from 2014 forward — is a slap in the face of those involved in the prosecution, as well as the American public.

President-elect Donald Trump, too, has abused this power, and there are indications that he will continue to do so after taking office. Perhaps this spotlight on a flaw in the judicial system will prompt modifications to correct or limit future abuse.