Presidential pardons are often misused, need reforms

Presidential pardons have long been a part of the political spectrum and have been used by almost all past chief executives. And few can say that the president should not have this power. There have been many instances of miscarriages of justice, with a presidential pardon being the last resort. However, this executive privilege has often been misused and abused. It has been who you know and political connections that have determined a pardon for a determined offense. Justice for the few with a power hook, and not justice for all. The most recent case is President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son, Hunter Biden. To have these convictions forgiven — as well as forgiveness for any crimes committed from 2014 forward — is a slap in the face of those involved in the prosecution, as well as the American public.

President-elect Donald Trump, too, has abused this power, and there are indications that he will continue to do so after taking office. Perhaps this spotlight on a flaw in the judicial system will prompt modifications to correct or limit future abuse.

MICHAEL L. SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN

Biden’s pardon of son is understandable

The recent AJC headline “Biden breaks pledge on pardon” was an unfortunate view of President Joe Biden’s change of mind. As a father, I understand the anguish Biden would endure, visiting Hunter Biden each week in prison. The American people have elected a convicted felon, who appointed as ambassador to France a pardoned felon who served time in prison. I find it disingenuous to judge Biden’s pardon after seeing the appointees the president-elect has selected.

Biden’s change of heart is a result of current events and pledges by Trump’s appointee to head the FBI, Kash Patel, who already has a list of those he promises to prosecute. The forecast of the new administration is dark and vengeful. President Biden, I’m glad for Hunter’s pardon.

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

