If the worst criticism is the president’s age, I say he has surrounded himself with a sound, experienced team. Former President Trump has become more subject to gaffes in his speeches. The same criticism about age could be made just as fairly about Trump.

While it is true most Americans should prefer a choice of two younger candidates, this is not the choice we are getting. Democrats need to dance with the one that brung you and support Biden. The consequences of staying home on election day are four more years of a tyrant.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Your story is worth saving for future generations

What’s your story? It seems almost everyone has a story. No one got here by himself. Who will know your story 100 years from now?

My grandfather, a coal miner, died of black lung disease in 1950, the year I was born, and we never met. With nothing written, I know nothing about him. Today, you can leave a legacy of your story in your own words: a video on your phone, an audio interview on StoryCorps, or a book using a service such as Storyworth, which I have done.

Years from now, someone may love to know about your journey -- that not everything you did was easy and you overcame challenges. You may inspire them to do great things.

Rather than just knowing ancestors’ names, as on Ancestry.com, what if you could read or hear their own words? While the Greatest Generation recorded some amazing stories, others around today have a rich collection of inspirational stories of their journeys. You may wish to consider recording your stories.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW