Both parties should fight for free and fair elections
I can’t put Jan. 6 into my rearview mirror. Not after watching countless lies whip a group of gullible Americans into a frenzy and watching our president then set them loose to loot and destroy. And no, I can’t forget watching throughout 2021 as supposedly upstanding state legislators across this country disingenuously curtailed their citizens’ democratic right to vote under the guise of voting security. A false flag indeed! America truly is at a turning point, folks. Real patriots understand that America cannot survive without freedom. Freedom starts with free and fair elections. So, please, let’s all work together in 2022 to ensure our democratic republic continues to exist. There are real patriots across all political parties, in Congress and out, who understand the enormity of the threat we face. The Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Electoral Count Act provides Congress a roadmap to bring us all home.
REGINA SMITH, ATHENS
Election ‘fraud’ is fairy tale used to pass voter suppression laws
It’s impossible to dump thousands of fraudulent absentee ballots into an election. Think about it. You’d have to get the ballots printed and kept secret among printing employees and other potential whistleblowers. You’d have to get fraudulent names, addresses and signatures past election workers who are Republicans and Democrats checking those items against voter registrations. This should be publicized repeatedly as Donald Trump continues the big lie that Democrats stole the 2020 election and as if those workers blindly dumped fake ballots into counting machines. Fools still believe the fairy tale a year after a treasonous mob tried to steal the election by attacking the U.S. Capitol. Machiavellian legislators use the fairy tale to pass voter suppression laws to handicap Democratic candidates. Quoting Bob Dylan, “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”
WADE MARBAUGH, ATLANTA