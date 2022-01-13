I can’t put Jan. 6 into my rearview mirror. Not after watching countless lies whip a group of gullible Americans into a frenzy and watching our president then set them loose to loot and destroy. And no, I can’t forget watching throughout 2021 as supposedly upstanding state legislators across this country disingenuously curtailed their citizens’ democratic right to vote under the guise of voting security. A false flag indeed! America truly is at a turning point, folks. Real patriots understand that America cannot survive without freedom. Freedom starts with free and fair elections. So, please, let’s all work together in 2022 to ensure our democratic republic continues to exist. There are real patriots across all political parties, in Congress and out, who understand the enormity of the threat we face. The Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Electoral Count Act provides Congress a roadmap to bring us all home.

REGINA SMITH, ATHENS