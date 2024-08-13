Georgia Power’s residential bills are high, not because of the heat but because Georgia Power continues to expand fossil fuel units, add fees to our bills and resist the expansion of renewable energy. And the PSC approves every Georgia Power request. Is there “public service” in our Public Service Commission?

JEAN MILLKEY, VININGS

Exposure of voter rolls tests election security

As scrutiny persists with Fulton County and its vote counting processes, conspiracy theories abound. Now, a new conspiracy theory for us to mull over was the hourlong “accidental” exposure of all of the Georgia voter rolls.

Names, addresses and Social Security numbers were revealed in what the Secretary of State’s office claims was a brief software bug. That information is all someone needs to cancel anyone’s voter registration. What if some bad actors had been given advance notice, for that hour they downloaded all that information and come the next time you vote you learn that you are not registered? Better yet, check your status on the Georgia Voter page now. You will not be able to reregister in time to vote even if you vote early.

RODGER BURGESS, ATLANTA