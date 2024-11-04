KEITH WHITTON, BREMEN

Election is referendum on the past four years

According to Patricia Murphy, “Election is a referendum on Jan. 6″ (Oct. 31). Funny, but I thought the election was a referendum on four years of terrible Biden-Harris policies and results, especially considering that Vice President Kamala Harris cannot think of anything she would do differently than President Joe Biden.

Jan. 6, 2021, lasted a few hours, but the damage of Biden-Harris covers years.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Scary to think of a vaccine denier over health care

An elderly, convicted felon presidential candidate said he wants a vaccine denialist, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to run U.S. federal health care, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

As a public health physician, I served globally during peace and wartime with the Navy and Marine Corps and later with the CDC and U.S. Army. With contemporaries, we fought cholera, Ebola, Zika, influenza, measles and many other challenges.

Appointing Kennedy would be like appointing tax cheat Al Capone to head the Internal Revenue Service.

That former President Donald Trump would favor such an appointment should give anyone concerned about the nation’s and their family’s health care, along with Atlanta’s economy, extreme anxiety regarding that candidate’s judgment.

KONRAD E. HAYASHI, MD, MPH, TM, DECATUR

CAPTAIN (RET.) U.S. NAVY

Harris and handlers are political charlatans

One of the recurring digs at Vice President Kamala Harris is that voters don’t know who she is. She hides, avoids, slow-motion bobs and weaves, dissembles, and befuddles, but we don’t know who she is? Er, that is who she is!

She’s quintessentially inauthentic, a creation of progressivism, where truth is not a value but winning by any means possible is. And trying to hide the real Harris is a clue to what she is and what her political handlers are: political charlatans. And they are trying to pull off the biggest political fraud ever perpetrated on this country.

Voters don’t know who Harris is? On the contrary, they have a pretty good idea of who she is. And if they are at least slightly pro-America, they won’t vote for her.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Trump is coming after American values

Thank God for the Rev. Kevin T. Taylor and his Oct. 30 guest essay, “Undecided voters, time for you to act.” To highlight the dangers of a second Trump presidency, Taylor quotes German Lutheran pastor Martin Neimöller, whose famous words are at the U.S. National Holocaust Memorial.

He is absolutely correct; former President Donald Trump is indeed “coming to take” away our precious American values — the rights of marginalized groups, our diversity, the protection of our freedoms as defined in our Constitution, our reverence for military heroes who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and, as the reverend said, “the list goes on.”

In this election, we cannot remain on the sidelines. A reelected Trump would be completely unchecked. He would eventually come for you and me in his quest for personal power. The only way to stop him is to turn out in force to reject him at the polls. We must act while we still can.

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE JR., BERKELEY LAKE