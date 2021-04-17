Readers Write

TOM WADE, AUSTELL

Will animosities lead to destruction of society?

Events, political and social, over the last number of years are enough to give one cause to believe that a change is coming. Animosities stoked by partisanship begin to seem insurmountable; accusations cast blindly and wildly, each side against the other; absurdities stacked upon absurdities. Where is this leading us?

It would seem that our divide is based on our conception of the good society. One side places its faith in the individual, tempered by law but otherwise free to choose its own course. The other sees a society made up of competing groups, some oppressed, some oppressors, with the only acceptable outcome being the suppression of the oppressors.

Are we willing to make our goal the destruction of the individual? Are we ready to accommodate a society ruled by competing factions with no role for the individual? The last 230 years have shown us that the outcome of such societies has been invariably disastrous. Let us choose more wisely than that.

GREGORY PETERSON, LOGANVILLE