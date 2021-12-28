Tornadoes have flattened U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky, and wildfires devastate U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s California. Yet, they and their “climate change-denying” Republican caucus continue to prefer spending billions of taxpayer dollars in recovery efforts rather than pass legislation to stanch the destruction of global warming. They appear to care nothing for the lives lost to increasingly worsening weather events as long as the fossil fuel industry is alive and supporting their reelections.

Climate scientists warn that drought, wildfires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes will continue to break records every year due to man-made pollution. Trump’s pullout from the Paris Agreement set the planet back, not just four years, but exponentially. Those who supported his misguided efforts to halt the move to great paying jobs in alternative energy, clean transportation and a safer environment are responsible for the diminished lives we and future generations will face.