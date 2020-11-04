Readers Write

What the whole world sees when watching our election is the president and Republican Party actively working to keep citizens from voting or have their votes counted. The Republicans have reduced the number of polling places so citizens have to wait hours to vote, limited the number of voter drop-off boxes, and fought in the courts to reject legally cast ballots. Meanwhile, the president spreads an untrue narrative about the safety of mail-in voting. He encouraged his supporters to “watch” the polls, leading to concerns of voter suppression or violence on Election Day. We used to be the greatest democracy on earth, and our president used to be the leader of the free world. With a bitterly divided country, a fair election being thwarted by one political party, and a president who indicates he will not accept the results, these statements may no longer be true.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY