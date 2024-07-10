Biden must meet the press to assure the public

The barrage of bombast that former President Donald Trump spewed during the June 27 debate was explained as a reason why President Joe Biden was stunned into incoherence. Now, Biden has said that his travel schedule was so busy that he nearly fell asleep on stage. We, the public, are led to believe this was a one-off situation and that Biden is still able to express his thoughts in a logical manner. That remains to be seen.

No amount of magical thinking by the coterie surrounding him will suffice to reassure the public. Biden must meet the press in a series of conferences at which he responds to reporters’ questions without access to notes or a teleprompter. That is a value of a free press in a democracy.