For 17 years, I passed the UGA Concussion Research Laboratory on my way to workout sessions. Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) from football always came to mind.

Given his football and martial arts career, it is possible that some of Herschel Walker’s erratic behavior, memory uncertainty and irresponsible past actions could be due to TBI. Did the political operatives who recruited Walker consider the effect of possible TBI on their candidate? Did they lure him into running for office knowing that his past difficulties would humiliate him nationwide?

What was those operatives’ top criterion for selecting their U.S. Senate candidate? A successful football career? Did they assume after that goal was met, everything would fall in place for their candidate to become one of 100 senators who guide the nation effectively, no matter how inexperienced?

Now their only remaining strategy is to market Walker as a misunderstood martyr. They are guilty of knowingly and cruelly abusing Walker nationwide and continuing to receive their paychecks!

RICHARD ZIMDARS, ATHENS

Campaigning process is a failure with billions wasted

What should we learn from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s story “Ga. candidates set campaign money record” (News, Oct. 8). More than $300 million in advertising spending? Nationally exceeding $9 billion?

We must listen to interminable TV ads full of misinformation, distortions and irrelevancies. Voters should be provided with truthful information about candidates’ positions/track records on issues and their credentials that’s furnished by an independent party.

Over time we have removed barriers to the influence of money in politics, culminating in the Citizens United case. The Supreme Court opened the doors to dark money controlling the thinking of individual voters (manipulated by the power of media).

Political parties become sources of money such that candidates’ loyalty is to party money and not the country. The propagation of lies and nasty dialogue further polarize the electorate.

Think about how billions spent wasting time, money and campaign efforts could be constructively spent for other purposes. Americans say we are going in the wrong direction.

Maybe we need to start over with our election campaign processes.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON, JR., ATLANTA

State should provide more for people with disabilities

I recently read an article entitled “Georgia system for people with disabilities hits crisis mode” (AJC.com, Aug. 25). As a student of social work and an ally for people with disabilities, I find it frustrating that we cannot provide additional resources to families in need.

It is not acceptable to have over 7,000 people on a waiting list for services and allow facilities to shut down.

The state should provide more financial resources to support families in need. We need to find a way to provide this guaranteed assistance to all disabled persons, so they are never left alone. Maybe the recent increase in revenues from online sales tax could be used to hire additional staff or fund the resources needed to assist.

Whatever the solution, it’s time for us to prioritize the quality of life for people with disabilities in Georgia.

RICHARD BOSTEN, FLOWERY BRANCH