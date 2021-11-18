Re: “Millions could gain insurance under Biden plan” (News, Nov. 12), millions could gain relief from all responsibility under Biden’s plan. There is nothing complicated about the plan; the relief would be paid by taxpayers who don’t rely on government welfare. Not increasing the coverage of Medicaid would be “unfair,” says a supporter of welfare expansion and that it would have an “impact” on those receiving the free health insurance. It would also impact those who have to support the additional coverage.

None of Biden’s plans are complicated - he simply wants responsible citizens to support a segment of the population that depends on a government dole. His plans got him elected.