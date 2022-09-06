While the IRA strengthens EPA’s ability to control the causes of worsening climate disruption, confronting the climate crisis will require far more – and soon.

But the IRA establishes urgently needed policies vital to our future.

DAVID KYLER, CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST

Let’s learn from Europe’s mistakes with energy sources

Largely unreported is the fact that Europe is going broke due to disastrous decisions made in the past to address climate change.

As a result, energy costs have escalated precipitously and shortages are serious. Already, many families and businesses cannot afford their energy costs.

Europe shut down nuclear and coal power plants and put themselves at the mercy of Russia for energy sources. Anyone should know that alternative sources such as solar and wind are not cost-competitive without subsidies and realistically could not supply energy needs for decades.

The Biden Administration has this country on the same course with their war on fossil fuel, including actions to stop investment in fossil fuel production.

When will we learn from mistakes others make? We need a realistic approach to energy policy that recognizes overreaction to climate change is dangerous. It can be addressed by adaptation and technology as we have done with so many other problems faced by this country.

DOUGLAS ABRAMS, SUWANEE