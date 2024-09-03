Presidents set the tone for more than economy
The right likes to promote certain business statistics related to who does better for the economy, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris (Joe Biden). Numbers are offered, suggesting Trump is a better CEO for the country. When pitching their cause to me, I find it odd that some glaring numbers are left out. They never mention that our country suffered through the worst pandemic in a century or the million Americans who died from COVID-19 mismanagement. They don’t talk about the severe disruption in the supply chain, which helped foster inflation. The greatest hits for Trump never include the nearly 500 insurrectionists sentenced for their role in Jan 6.
And while some data works in Trump’s favor, a president is not a CEO. Presidents set the tone and example for more than our pocketbook. Would you encourage your child to belittle the handicapped, cheat on their spouse or lie about their taxes? We want our kids to be empathetic, honorable and trustworthy. At least, I hope so.
MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA
Party policy most important in national elections
When voting, one must look past the politician’s personality, identity and promises, and consider their stated policies and how those policies affect your life, your children and the country’s future.
In local elections, personality and character are factors to be considered, as they can truly affect your life since they are generally not solely influenced by the political party to which they belong.
However, in national elections the political party determines the policies, not your representative. Regardless of his promises, when he gets to Washington he votes as his party tells him to. Because they will contribute to his reelection — which is his primary concern, not your interests. It is wise to consider party policy over individual promises and personality.
ROBERT STOCKDALE, CUMMING