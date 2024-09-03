Presidents set the tone for more than economy

The right likes to promote certain business statistics related to who does better for the economy, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris (Joe Biden). Numbers are offered, suggesting Trump is a better CEO for the country. When pitching their cause to me, I find it odd that some glaring numbers are left out. They never mention that our country suffered through the worst pandemic in a century or the million Americans who died from COVID-19 mismanagement. They don’t talk about the severe disruption in the supply chain, which helped foster inflation. The greatest hits for Trump never include the nearly 500 insurrectionists sentenced for their role in Jan 6.

And while some data works in Trump’s favor, a president is not a CEO. Presidents set the tone and example for more than our pocketbook. Would you encourage your child to belittle the handicapped, cheat on their spouse or lie about their taxes? We want our kids to be empathetic, honorable and trustworthy. At least, I hope so.