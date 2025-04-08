The Salk vaccine allowed me a life of physical activity, including high school and college sports and other forms of recreation.

A family friend’s encounter with Dr. Salk at the Atlanta airport during my recovery period led to Dr. Salk penning this note: “To Greg, Glad you’re getting well so fast — Jonas E. Salk.” That framed note on my bookshelf reminds me of my experience and everlasting gratitude.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Mission is to destroy America

The Trumpian nightmare has now descended on America. Trump and his band of sycophants are on a no-holds-barred mission to assault America as we know it.

Essential services of the federal government are being systematically gutted, if not destroyed. Forget fraud and waste; Trump’s deranged personality is driving this destruction.

He is obsessed with seeking revenge against anyone he sees as not on his side. Any person or department who could check him has been terminated. His attacks on the news media and the judiciary are unrelenting.

The sheer incompetency of his appointees is reckless. RFK Jr. being over HHS is a catastrophe waiting to happen. The latest breach of security protocols is indefensible.

The Trump administration is on track to bring much harm and distress to the American people. Sadly, all of this was predictable.

JIM GRATTAN, GAINESVILLE

Greed drives attacks on federal agencies

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk want to destroy the agencies created by Congress to promote the education, health and safety of Americans.

It is not about eliminating fraud, waste and abuse. The comically inaccurate reports of DOGE have been hastily withdrawn in the face of public hilarity. Nor are the firings about incompetence, as attested to by glowing evaluations of many of those fired.

Why is President Trump signing executive orders that federal courts are declaring in violation of the Constitution and federal laws? Something more nefarious is behind the attacks on federal agencies and employees: Greed.

President Trump and his supporters in Congress have decided to give a $4.5 trillion tax break benefiting primarily the wealthiest Americans.

Congress can stop this, but the majority party, including Congressman Mike Collins, shows nothing but enthusiasm for this massive transfer of wealth to those who need it least.

BRUCE MENKE, ATHENS