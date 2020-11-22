Readers Write

BRIAN STONE, MARIETTA

Some news media outlets remain above partisan fray

In the many years that I have read the AJC daily and listened to my choices for broadcast news, I have never heard one word of hate toward anyone. The newscasters deliver the news in neutral tones, and they don’t try to persuade listeners to agree with their viewpoints. By contrast, when I travel with an ardent Republican friend, I hear the newscasts from the other side that spew hatred toward Democrats in angry, strident tones and sometimes make statements that are blatantly false. Those programs don’t give news. My friend doesn’t know what’s going on in the world. For example, he thinks that Raffensperger is a football player; he “thinks” that Loeffler is “someone who’s running for re-election” and does not know who Herman Cain was. His sources play “Gotcha!”, catching Democrats at their latest “crimes.” I will agree with a recent letter writer’s closing statement: “God help our country.” And I’d add: “God help our world,” since the entire world is affected by whichever political party reigns here.

SARA HINES MARTIN, PEACHTREE CORNERS

Raffensperger shows himself to be an elected official of integrity

Thanks to the presidential election recount in Georgia, many Americans outside the Peach State have recently been introduced to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The term that most succinctly describes him seems to be “integrity.” Either Raffensperger is one of the few Republicans left with much of it, or he’s braver than all the others who continue to ooh and ah at the resplendent and imaginary clothing of our naked emperor. Good for Raffensperger for insisting on a clean tally, and for resisting the count-manipulating entreaties of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. America needs more Republicans – and Democrats – like Raffensperger.

DANIEL F. CASEY, ROANOKE, VA.