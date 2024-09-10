We have political candidates who imply America is at war within our boundaries.

We are not at war.

They highlight the differences between genders, religions, ethnicities and education levels as the cause for this war.

They believe America needs to retreat to a time when only white males were the leaders.

It is this constant barrage of hatred that warps the minds of the young, causing them to carry out hate-filled acts.

As a high school senior in 1971 in Southwest Georgia, integration caught up in the education system. Police were diverted to the hallways to prevent fights and beatings.

Until America addresses this constant spouting of hatred, we will continue to have these shootings like those between the protestants and Catholics in the 20th century.

SUZETTE GOOLSBY, ATLANTA

We need sensible gun laws, not ‘hope and prayer’

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill in 2022 allowing people to carry concealed handguns in public without a permit. The law allows a lawful weapons carrier, anyone who is eligible to purchase a firearm, to carry a concealed handgun where firearms are permitted without a license from the state. The Barrow County school shooting is a terrible tragedy. Kemp urged “all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state.” I wish we had sensible gun laws, including banning assault weapons, preventing sales to buyers under age 21, eliminating the concealed carry law, restoring background checks and requiring secure gun storage. In states with gun safety laws, fewer people die by gun violence.

Kemp could promote reasonable gun laws instead of praying and hoping that tragedies don’t happen. Why isn’t he doing more to protect us?

KATHARINE PANZELLA, POWDER SPRINGS