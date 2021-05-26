Readers Write

Thanks to Johnny Edwards and the AJC for a comprehensive report about three Georgia chiropractors discouraging patients from taking the COVID-19 vaccine “Some Georgia chiropractors stir vaccine fear,” News, May 23.

These professionals are certainly entitled to their opinions. In researching their backgrounds, one discovers there is no mention of their having any formal training, field experience, or certification in epidemiology. As a result, they are offering patients medical advice beyond their expertise and abusing patient trust. I’ve used my chiropractor for several years and trust his chiropractic advice and treatment explicitly. He never offered advice on COVID-19 like the three reported chiropractors did. For patients seeking epidemiology advice from their chiropractors, perhaps the next time they have an aching back, they should see an epidemiologist.