On Sept. 16, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl, slipped into a coma in the Islamic Republic of Iran and died. Mahsa was beaten brutally by the morality police. Her fatal crime was letting her hair peek through her hijab, a deep form of disobedience in the Islamic dictatorship. This tragedy ignited a flame with unarmed women on the frontlines.

Far from the motherland, Iranians now reside in the land of the free and home of the brave. But I felt like a coward. As I watch the news, I see a 21-year-old reveal her hair, snap her last social media video, and protest for her right to womanhood, only to be shot in the stomach and bleed to death. I felt sick. At the same time, Iranians in Atlanta paint their signs and congregate to show solidarity. I find myself asking, can you protest a government across the sea?