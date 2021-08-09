Readers Write

Personal choice has consequences for others
As noted in your excellent Editorial Board opinion piece ( Eitorial, Aug. 1, “The Powerful Value of Vaccination”): “It is said by some that declining vaccination is a personal choice.” We should remember previous generations of Americans who chose to protect one another by taking the polio vaccine. It is also worth pointing out that a personal choice always entails many others. If, for example, one has chosen to go without clothes, it makes sense to think (in our society at least) that they have also chosen to forgo engaging in common public activities. Therefore, I see no reason to regard those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines but refuse to receive them as having made a similar choice. Freedom to choose, after all, should not preclude freely accepting the consequences of all one has chosen.
SANJAY LAL, STOCKBRIDGE
Dire warnings about COVID-19 might be a bit much for some
I received the two COVID-19 vaccinations at the urging of family members. That was a while back, and so far, my arms haven’t fallen off. I wear a mask in public places to avoid stares from those already masked even though it fogs up my glasses and I can’t see too well.
Recently, I was in my eye doctor’s waiting room, and a big sign said, “Our employees are not required to wear masks, and neither are our patients. If this bothers you, go away.” The doctor wore no mask, and neither did his aides. I had to remove mine to see the eye chart.
I can’t help but think the dire warnings are a bit overdone, and I’m not impressed with “fancy” Fauci’s hysterics. If President Joe Biden likes him, there has to be something wrong with him.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS