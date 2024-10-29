RightCount helps to boost confidence in elections
As a lifelong Republican, former state senator and the chair of RightCount Georgia, I understand how important it is to restore trust in our election system. Unfortunately, as indicated by the AJC’s Oct. 22 report on election confidence, many of my fellow Republicans continue to express doubts about the integrity of our elections. While skepticism is understandable, given the heightened political rhetoric, it’s important to recognize that concerns are based largely on misinformation.
At RightCount, we’re working to boost confidence in our elections. We’ve recruited veterans, faith leaders and sheriffs to talk about election reforms and foster trust in the system — all while standing up for the Constitution and the rule of law. This also is why RightCount recently joined nine current and former Republican state legislators to file an amicus brief invalidating unconstitutional State Election Board rules that would have introduced unnecessary delays and confusion into the certification process.
I urge my fellow Republicans to focus on the real issues facing Georgia — economic growth and safety. We can all cast our ballots knowing our election system is secure and trustworthy.
ERIC JOHNSON, SAVANNAH
Cast your ballot for a safer environment
Most Georgia voters recognize the link between climate change and the increasing intensity of hurricanes. Yet, former President Donald Trump mocks climate science and Gov. Brian Kemp remains silent on this pressing issue. Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission continues to approve climate-warming gas plants as our primary energy source.
This disconnect is alarming. Politicians only respond to those who vote. The health and safety of our children and grandchildren depend on decisive climate action. As hurricanes grow more powerful, we must vote for candidates who prioritize sustainable solutions and clean energy initiatives.
Let’s make our voices heard at the ballot box. Voter participation is crucial in driving the change needed to protect Georgia’s future and ensure a safer environment for all.
JEFF JOSLIN, ATLANTA