RightCount helps to boost confidence in elections

As a lifelong Republican, former state senator and the chair of RightCount Georgia, I understand how important it is to restore trust in our election system. Unfortunately, as indicated by the AJC’s Oct. 22 report on election confidence, many of my fellow Republicans continue to express doubts about the integrity of our elections. While skepticism is understandable, given the heightened political rhetoric, it’s important to recognize that concerns are based largely on misinformation.

At RightCount, we’re working to boost confidence in our elections. We’ve recruited veterans, faith leaders and sheriffs to talk about election reforms and foster trust in the system — all while standing up for the Constitution and the rule of law. This also is why RightCount recently joined nine current and former Republican state legislators to file an amicus brief invalidating unconstitutional State Election Board rules that would have introduced unnecessary delays and confusion into the certification process.