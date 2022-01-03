Meanwhile, some election boards are being purged of Black, Democratic, and nonpartisan members and stacked with Trump loyalists, while GOP gerrymandering surgically targets Black elected officials.

Like all authoritarians, Republican politicians want to eliminate the pesky unpredictability of free and fair elections and guarantee victory in advance.

If this means rolling back 60 years of voting rights progress, disenfranchising Blacks, overriding local control, and replacing our democracy with a corrupt, racist, one-party autocracy, Republicans are fine with that.

STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE

Sen. Manchin saved the day by not supporting Biden’s ‘welfare’ plan

Supporters of a vital America can breathe a little easier; U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, saved the day. He would not support a gigantic welfare program that was the centerpiece of Biden’s plan to socialize this country. Perhaps the senator will join the Republicans to help us begin our climb back to respectability.

We also mourn the loss of a true American, former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. Supporters of expanded welfare put a preacher in his seat to complete his term. That preacher wants to move from “whiteness” and support those who choose to depend on the government for their existence.

Thank you, Sen. Manchin, for putting another nail in Biden’s career coffin.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS