GOP pulls out all stops to suppress Black vote
The Georgia GOP is dreaming of white elections, just like the ones it used to know.
Georgia Republican leaders know that if Blacks have unfettered access to the ballot and election results are accurately tabulated, the GOP will lose statewide elections.
Accordingly, the GOP is pulling out all the stops to ensure that neither of these things occurs in future elections.
The recent municipal elections showed that the GOP’s 2021 “election reform” legislation is having its intended effect of suppressing Black and low-income voters.
Meanwhile, some election boards are being purged of Black, Democratic, and nonpartisan members and stacked with Trump loyalists, while GOP gerrymandering surgically targets Black elected officials.
Like all authoritarians, Republican politicians want to eliminate the pesky unpredictability of free and fair elections and guarantee victory in advance.
If this means rolling back 60 years of voting rights progress, disenfranchising Blacks, overriding local control, and replacing our democracy with a corrupt, racist, one-party autocracy, Republicans are fine with that.
STEVE BABB, LAWRENCEVILLE
Sen. Manchin saved the day by not supporting Biden’s ‘welfare’ plan
Supporters of a vital America can breathe a little easier; U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, saved the day. He would not support a gigantic welfare program that was the centerpiece of Biden’s plan to socialize this country. Perhaps the senator will join the Republicans to help us begin our climb back to respectability.
We also mourn the loss of a true American, former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. Supporters of expanded welfare put a preacher in his seat to complete his term. That preacher wants to move from “whiteness” and support those who choose to depend on the government for their existence.
Thank you, Sen. Manchin, for putting another nail in Biden’s career coffin.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS