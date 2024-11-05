Looking backward hurts workers; vote for the future

After WWII, steel industries in Europe and Asia, which had been destroyed in the war, were rebuilt using the newest technology of that era, which was much more efficient than the old technology embraced by the U.S. steel industry. The American leaders of those industries could have upgraded but were complacent in the way steel had been made in the past and, consequently, that industry is now just a shadow of its former self, and the U.S. imports much of its steel.

Looking backward and not preparing for the future hurts American workers and their way of life. Why upgrade our energy production and reduce our use of fossil fuels now? Because we recognize change takes time, and we want our children in 30 years to thank us for paying a little bit for their future, which we may never see.