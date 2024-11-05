Looking backward hurts workers; vote for the future
After WWII, steel industries in Europe and Asia, which had been destroyed in the war, were rebuilt using the newest technology of that era, which was much more efficient than the old technology embraced by the U.S. steel industry. The American leaders of those industries could have upgraded but were complacent in the way steel had been made in the past and, consequently, that industry is now just a shadow of its former self, and the U.S. imports much of its steel.
Looking backward and not preparing for the future hurts American workers and their way of life. Why upgrade our energy production and reduce our use of fossil fuels now? Because we recognize change takes time, and we want our children in 30 years to thank us for paying a little bit for their future, which we may never see.
Build for a healthy economy and life. The past is behind us; vote for the future.
NANCY JO KIRK, KENNESAW
Let’s strengthen public health for dementia care
Alzheimer’s affects nearly 7 million Americans today, including thousands here in Georgia. This crisis calls for sustained public policy action to support patients and caregivers.
Recently, Congress took important steps by passing the National Alzheimer’s Project Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, securing essential resources for research and care. But there is more to be done. The Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, aimed at strengthening public health infrastructure for dementia care, has passed the House and now awaits Senate action.
This November, as we recognize National Caregiver Awareness Month, we remember the tireless work of caregivers. As one caregiver shared, “Caring for my husband as he loses his memory is like losing pieces of him every day.” The impact on caregivers is immense. Reauthorizing BOLD would bring crucial resources to local communities, offering needed relief to families like hers.
Please join the Alzheimer’s Association and others in urging our senators to pass the BOLD Reauthorization Act.
ZANE KASHLAN, ATLANTA