Our class supports House Bill 404, the Safe at Home Tenant Protection, which creates minimum safety standards for rental housing and gives tenants a brief window to make up late rent payments. We hope our legislators will, too. People wonder why kids are struggling, but don’t examine the causes. HB 404 is a step toward helping to solve our housing crisis.

GINI MORGAN’S JOURNALISM CLASS

COBB ONLINE LEARNING ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL, COBB COUNTY

Trump case too important; Willis should be removed

For justice to prevail in the election subversion case involving former President Trump and others, Fulton DA Fani Willis should be replaced as chief prosecutor. The sideshow allowing her to stay on weakens the credibility of the prosecution.

Based on what I have read and seen, there is a strong possibility that crimes were committed against the voters in Georgia. There was a clear effort to subvert the will of the people. We can’t allow anyone to make a mockery of our election process. I don’t know Trump’s role, but, obviously, he would be the main beneficiary of overturning the 2020 election results.

This case is too important to allow someone’s pride to get in the way of an effective prosecution. Willis displayed poor judgment in not disclosing her relationship with the special prosecutor she hired and she should step aside.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS