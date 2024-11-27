For years ACDC was slated for conversion to a community center. Atlanta should fulfill this promise and reject further involvement in Fulton’s carceral conundrum.

MARK SPENCER, ATLANTA

Public has right to know abortion ban effects

Georgia’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee determined that two women died recently as a result of the state’s abortion law. This is information that the public should have. Laws have consequences that people should know about, assuming this is a democracy. When, if ever, was this information to have been made available to the public isn’t clear, but it was leaked to ProPublica.

Now, the entire committee has been sacked over the leak. Georgia’s maternal and infant mortality rates are shamefully high, so this committee’s work was important. Obviously, they were expected to have stayed in line and meekly submitted their findings to the powers that be so the information could be buried if that was politically expedient. Authorities dislike having things out in the open because it’s simpler to maintain control when people are in the dark.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN