Readers Write

Racism is, of course, immoral. It’s one of the most conspicuous moral issues in our country today and it is not, despite what you read and hear, all in one direction and it is not a political issue. Biden’s signing an executive order against it is pure political grandstanding. How in God’s name does signing an executive order stop hate? If he were truly interested in curbing racism, he would be signing an executive order supporting religion and encouraging attendance at church, synagogue and mosque. Racism starts in the individual heart and that’s where it must be engaged - by the individual, not the politician.

DAVID A. PAUL, SANDY SPRINGS