I am hopeful that our new president will find grace and dignity and govern for the people. If he doesn’t, we will have another chance to make our voices heard again in two years. We still have a Constitution. Vote again in 2026 and thereafter. Never give up on decency and the process.

SUSAN BINNS, MARIETTA

Values abandoned for vague campaign promises

When did we become a nation of sheep, asking not that we be led by shining example but rather be ruled? We have abandoned long-held values while embracing, without question, undeliverable promises underpinned by vague, often nonexistent courses of action, ultimately lowering our standards as our waning freedoms passed in review.

Why return to office a man wholly lacking in character, moral fiber, scruples or integrity; one possessed of false superiority attained at the expense of the intrinsic worth of others; a rude, crude, dishonest bully unrestrained by the dictates of integrity, vulnerable to every petty massage of his mean and self-serving ego?

Political power and influence, once derived from the consent of the governed, now flow from their acquiescence.

Behold the emperor’s new clothes! Full Monty is not a good look for a paunchy senior citizen with orange hair and lies on his lips.

STEVE MADDOX, ATHENS