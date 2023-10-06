10/6 Readers write

GOP never worried about deficits when they were in charge

The Republican tax cut of 2017 was always intended to be a battering ram to be used to cut spending. Republicans never worried about deficits when they had the White House. It’s only when they think they can force Democrats to make cuts that you witness the foolishness we saw the last weekend in September.

Mainstream Republicans knew they would get blamed for the government shutdown, so they were willing to make a deal to keep the government running. In fact, it was the MAGA crowd that was driving towards a shutdown, mainly because Donald Trump wanted it.

It’s time to move past the MAGA narrative and take more steps toward bipartisanship. Sadly, Trump missed out on the job he was truly qualified for. He lost “Wheel of Fortune” to Ryan Seacrest.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Columnist creates Trump definition of ‘the people’

Opinion columnist Charles M. Blow, “To Trump, ‘people’ means those who are his people” (Opinion, Oct. 1) should readily recognize “the parameters of the word ‘people,’” as he and President Biden constantly slice and dice “people” into identity groups and Blow seldom writes a column without mentioning them.

His column’s premise blows up (pun intended) when he says: “That his (Trump’s) definition of ‘the people’ is implicit, not overt, helps him. The fact that there are women, people of color, and LGBTQ Americans who support him doesn’t alter the fundamental nature of his appeal.”

Translation: Blow created a Trump definition of “the people” from whole cloth, and don’t let any misguided minorities’ support for Trump disabuse you of Blow’s contrived premise.

Blow knows that his opinion pieces, President Biden’s constant “extreme MAGA supporters” bombast and the media’s echoing Biden’s divisive message are at least as disuniting as Trump’s rhetoric and, in fact, evidence of Trump’s accuracy about the media.

Blow just can’t acknowledge that and remain in the in-group of the “people.”

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA