10/6 Readers write

Opinion
1 hour ago
X

GOP never worried about deficits when they were in charge

The Republican tax cut of 2017 was always intended to be a battering ram to be used to cut spending. Republicans never worried about deficits when they had the White House. It’s only when they think they can force Democrats to make cuts that you witness the foolishness we saw the last weekend in September.

Mainstream Republicans knew they would get blamed for the government shutdown, so they were willing to make a deal to keep the government running. In fact, it was the MAGA crowd that was driving towards a shutdown, mainly because Donald Trump wanted it.

It’s time to move past the MAGA narrative and take more steps toward bipartisanship. Sadly, Trump missed out on the job he was truly qualified for. He lost “Wheel of Fortune” to Ryan Seacrest.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS

Columnist creates Trump definition of ‘the people’

Opinion columnist Charles M. Blow, “To Trump, ‘people’ means those who are his people” (Opinion, Oct. 1) should readily recognize “the parameters of the word ‘people,’” as he and President Biden constantly slice and dice “people” into identity groups and Blow seldom writes a column without mentioning them.

His column’s premise blows up (pun intended) when he says: “That his (Trump’s) definition of ‘the people’ is implicit, not overt, helps him. The fact that there are women, people of color, and LGBTQ Americans who support him doesn’t alter the fundamental nature of his appeal.”

Translation: Blow created a Trump definition of “the people” from whole cloth, and don’t let any misguided minorities’ support for Trump disabuse you of Blow’s contrived premise.

Blow knows that his opinion pieces, President Biden’s constant “extreme MAGA supporters” bombast and the media’s echoing Biden’s divisive message are at least as disuniting as Trump’s rhetoric and, in fact, evidence of Trump’s accuracy about the media.

Blow just can’t acknowledge that and remain in the in-group of the “people.”

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo contributed

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Rise in RSV, virus that sickens babies, fills Atlanta hospital beds1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

THE JOLT
Georgia lawmakers probe Fulton Jail, but troubles loom statewide
20m ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Still warm today with showers possible ahead of cold front
24m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

RHONE: Finding fault for flash floods in Atlanta neighborhoods
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

RHONE: Finding fault for flash floods in Atlanta neighborhoods
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett updates development ordinance for “missing middle housing”
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Opinion: Park offers lessons as flash floods grow more common
1h ago
Readers write
10/4 Readers write
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
17h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
14h ago
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top