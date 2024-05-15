Fortunately, some veterans have access to private health coverage, but for many others, the VA is their only lifeline. For them to experience such a poor level of service is intolerable, and it is past time for our politicians to intervene. Perhaps it is time for a leadership change, or at the very least, more oversight—and certainly no performance reward.

MICHAEL L. SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN

Shop owners don’t open where they can’t survive

Owners and operators of grocery stores don’t open stores in communities because the communities “deserve” them. They open stores in order to get a return on their investments, which is the same with IHOPs and Starbucks. (“Invest Atlanta quizzed on dearth of grocery stores,” AJC, May 10)

If members of Invest Atlanta will notice, most fast food restaurants and convenience stores are owned and operated by people from India. They don’t open stores to lose money, so apparently, they have completed their research of the area, and if the area won’t support their investment, they don’t go there. And once they open a store, they spend all their time there to guarantee success. They have become more Americanized than those waiting for someone else to make an effort.

When Invest Atlanta can convince someone that a meaningful return is possible, the stores will open—not because the area “deserves” it.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS