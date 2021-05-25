Readers Write

The recent controversy concerning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Cherokee County and Gov. Brian Kemp’s subsequent denunciation of CRT is striking evidence of both the validity of CRT’s basic tenets and of the Republican refusal to countenance logic and evidence-based reasoning if it doesn’t support their beliefs.

For example, who can reasonably deny that white Americans have been the beneficiaries of systemic racism from slavery to the present? Likewise, who can argue that black Americans have been the prime victims of this racism, making it more difficult for them to progress socially and economically? All CRT does is study the social, cultural and legal issues that have given rise to this racism and how they continue to operate in our society as well as how this institutional racism can be overcome. CRT is not a matter of blame and excuses but instead is a legitimate and well-grounded approach to understanding and resolving the primary social problem that has always plagued us as a society.