Readers Write

CRT helps us understand social problem
The recent controversy concerning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Cherokee County and Gov. Brian Kemp’s subsequent denunciation of CRT is striking evidence of both the validity of CRT’s basic tenets and of the Republican refusal to countenance logic and evidence-based reasoning if it doesn’t support their beliefs.
For example, who can reasonably deny that white Americans have been the beneficiaries of systemic racism from slavery to the present? Likewise, who can argue that black Americans have been the prime victims of this racism, making it more difficult for them to progress socially and economically? All CRT does is study the social, cultural and legal issues that have given rise to this racism and how they continue to operate in our society as well as how this institutional racism can be overcome. CRT is not a matter of blame and excuses but instead is a legitimate and well-grounded approach to understanding and resolving the primary social problem that has always plagued us as a society.
LUCAS CARPENTER, CONYERS
Requiring I.D. to vote helps prevent voter fraud
The article “‘Jim Crow’ reference magnifies debate,” News, May 23, makes the claim that SB202′s provisions deliberately targets Black and brown people by requiring voters who cast absentee ballots to provide a driver’s license, state ID number or other identification.
It then states that studies have shown that people of color are more likely to lack such identification and that more than 200,000 Georgia voters don’t have an I.D. If these voters lack I.D., how do we know who they are or that they lack I.D.? How did they vote without any I.D. in the last election? Aside from the obvious logistical nightmare, how do we know the same person didn’t vote 200,000 times? This is a silly premise, of course, but wouldn’t the I.D. requirement eliminate the potential for unidentified voters casting more than one ballot in person and by mail?
JOHN JOYCE, OXFORD