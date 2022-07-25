The Constitution was formulated over the years by people who were keenly aware of the overreaching and destructive power of a strong central government. They were also students of the human condition and recognized the proclivity of people in power to abuse that power. Sound familiar? They devised a system, though not perfect, to limit the abuse of the citizenry and provide for upgrades via the amendment process. So, if you think the Constitution needs changing, amend it.

The Supreme Court is the last line of defense of these principles. Whatever Mr. Torpy thinks of the conservative justices, particularly Mr. Thomas, they are voting for the basic principles of our founding. If you do not agree with these tenets, either amend them or relocate to a country that does not ascribe to them, say Venezuela or China.

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA