Enough is enough. The people have spoken.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Harris lost her advantage by waffling on Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris lost the election she should have won because she failed to address the main voter concerns: the economy and immigration.

The Biden economy set records in employment growth, tamed the inflation caused by former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and is the best in the world. On immigration (remember Trump’s separating families), President Joe Biden made incredible progress despite Trump’s derailing of immigration solutions in Congress; Harris allowed Trump to mischaracterize immigrants as bad instead of recognizing their value to our economy.

Rather than taking the offensive in backing Biden’s policies, she waffled on supporting him. Biden solved the international chaos of Trump’s presidency, worked to pass major bills on climate and infrastructure, restored the economy from collapse and stood up for decency in America.

Harris had enough ammunition to sink Trump’s proverbial battleship but chose to “play nice” and lost. Trump used Hitler’s playbook with its bullying, nasty and divisive tactics and proved that it still works. Harris ignored her advantage and lost.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

Biden never got credit for helping working class

President Joe Biden made tremendous strides in supporting unions, bringing back skilled manufacturing and construction jobs, and helping working people financially, but he got no credit for it or acknowledgment.

It’s not valid to say people were angry about inflation and that’s why they voted for a cruel, predatory, dishonest, insurrectionist with dictatorial tendencies. They voted for the latter because that’s what they liked; that’s what they wanted. Period.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN