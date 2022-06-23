Now you have to face the facts that you 81 million voters who emotionally voted against Trump made a colossal mistake.

Little good that will do when Biden has over two more years to do even more damage. Thanks a lot, you 81 million Biden voters.

THOMAS GAMBESKI, CANTON

Ways to reduce carbon footprint, help improve air quality

It’s frustrating to know that while Atlanta’s air quality has improved, it hasn’t improved as much as hoped.

A carbon fee with a dividend for all households would help, but legislation is difficult.

What can we do? There are many ways we can reduce our carbon footprint. We can drive less and take MARTA more. It’s also cheaper than driving and parking. We can walk and bicycle. We can run our dryers less and string up a clothesline or drying rack. This will also lower your power bill. If you’re thinking new car, consider an electric car. Avoid wasteful use of energy -- unneeded lighting, etc.

The trees of the eastern U.S. enabled our industrial revolution. They remove C02 from the atmosphere while improving oxygen content in the air we breathe. However, now we are losing trees at an astounding rate. If you can, plant a tree, or donate to Trees Atlanta, and they will plant trees where they are most needed, maybe even in your yard.

KATHERINE MITCHELL, ATLANTA