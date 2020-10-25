GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Trump’s poor performance on pandemic should be clear by now

A letter writer in Sunday’s paper (“Don’t have to like Trump to see his strengths,” Readers Write, Oct. 11) said Biden would have performed no better than Trump relative to the pandemic. That is quite a critique; virtually anyone would have performed better than Trump. Trump was not merely incompetent (it’s a hoax, it will just go away, you should try ingesting disinfectants), which would have been bad enough. He went further and undermined at every step scientists, health care workers, and conscientious officials who were trying to provide state and local leadership and guidance. This is truly unforgivable. It is the reason the U.S. response to the pandemic has been, proportionate to population, so poor relative to other developed countries.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE

Hospitals should rethink no-visitation policies

I read Bill Torpy’s column on Arthur Blank’s donation to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (“Arthur Blank’s $200M gift to Children’s Healthcare is a win,” Metro, Oct. 15). I was touched by Mr. Torpy’s recollection of the experience he had with his son at Egleston. Now to the point: The adult hospitals need to take a few pointers from Children’s where COVID-19 visitation is concerned. Children’s has allowed visitors for months. The Atlanta adult hospitals have “no visitor” policies. It is causing extreme anxiety in patients and their loved ones. Two examples: A frail, near-hysteria 20-year-old, on her way to surgery, being kissed goodbye by her mother, knowing they would not see each other again until discharge. An 89-year-old patient who speaks only Russian is denied Russian-speaking family visitation. Multiply these incidents by thousands of other hospitalized patients. I urge the leaders of the health care community to rethink what is really essential for quality patient care.

MARY BETH BOVA, TUCKER