ajc logo
X

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
42 minutes ago

Atlanta-Dallas direct Amtrak train service makes sense

At a recent conference sponsored by the Southern Rail Commission, U.S. senators from Louisiana and Mississippi voiced their support for an Atlanta-Dallas Amtrak route. Georgia political leaders should join this effort. Atlanta is the nation’s eighth-biggest metropolitan area, and Dallas is the fourth-biggest. Establishing direct train service from here to Dallas would fill a clear gap in Amtrak’s national system.

JIM DEXTER, DECATUR

Streetcar extension not worth hassle to neighborhoods

The streetcar extension news story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Nov. 15) explains that MARTA has plans to extend the downtown streetcar to the Beltline, then to Ponce City Market through narrow residential streets.

Oh boy, another boondoggle to rip up residential streets, cause traffic, disturb the neighborhoods and tear away more history.

Who wants a noisy streetcar going down residential streets, having the neighborhood roads torn up, with noise, dust and continuing interruptions to life for who knows how long?

Even though MARTA has taken over the streetcar from the city, it still has been a loss leader. So, the question remains whether the streetcar plan will succeed because MARTA has plans to make it happen, even though the cost will be $176 million to $215 million. This money could be better spent on growing ridership outside the Perimeter for the influx of thousands of people moving to Atlanta.

SUSAN ROSMARIN, ATLANTA

Let national referendum decide abortion rights

This has been mentioned before but may be worth suggesting again: The Supreme Court has decided that the federal government has no legal jurisdiction over abortion.

But who said that state governments have it? The Tenth Amendment (of the “Bill of Rights”) in the U.S. Constitution speaks of reserving powers to the states or the people. So how about requiring a national or state-by-state referendum to decide the matter?

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA

This vote goes to candidate who will restore individual freedoms

To Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff candidates: I am a Libertarian, and my vote is up for grabs.

I will vote for the candidate who promises to restore freedom to the American individual. My demands are simple: I want free speech unimpeded by government coercion. I want unlimited access to purchase weapons of my choice. I want my privacy protected from unwarranted searches and surveillance of my property, as well as my online activity and bank transactions.

I want bodily autonomy for all medical decisions: treatments, vaccinations and reproductive choices.

I want a government that doesn’t interfere with commerce. I want the federal government out of my state and out of my life.

Which of you is willing to earn my vote?

CHRISTINE AUSTIN, JOHNS CREEK

Stop dividing electorate into factions

How completely insulting. The Nov. 15 opinion piece, “After election, let’s tighten ‘sisterhood,’” seems to say I should vote for Stacey Abrams because we are both women.

It’s hard to tell exactly what point the authors are trying to make because I struggle to make sense of all their words.

As an intelligent woman, I certainly give more thought to my vote than to cast it based solely on either race or gender, and I hope other women do, too.

If we continue to divide ourselves into factions and focus only on our differences, we are doomed as a free and functioning society.

JEAN HESS, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Why Kemp-Warnock voters will be decisive in Georgia runoff 19h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
8h ago

Credit: Greg Allen

"Today" show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
4h ago

Second-round highlights: Walton keeps Buford out of quarters for first time this century
1h ago

Second-round highlights: Walton keeps Buford out of quarters for first time this century
1h ago

Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Opinion: Ga.’s growing secrecy instead of promised medical cannabis
Opinion: Speaker’s kind, thoughtful leadership won’t be forgotten
Readers write
Featured

High school football state playoff scoreboard
9h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
14h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top