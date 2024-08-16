Most voters are not represented by either party

Carolyn Bourdeaux is correct about the key challenge for Kamala Harris (“Harris must prove she can win the center,” AJC Aug. 8). Democrats and Harris have probably missed a rare opportunity to reform and strengthen the party by taking it more to the middle of the political spectrum, where polls show the majority of voters reside (from center right to center left).

Most voters are not represented by either party, as fewer than 25% identify with each party. These voters want evolutionary (not revolutionary) change, bipartisan compromise to resolve major issues and common-sense government. As independents, more than half of voters do not feel either party is giving them this. Both parties are too oriented toward the extremists in their party.