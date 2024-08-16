Most voters are not represented by either party
Carolyn Bourdeaux is correct about the key challenge for Kamala Harris (“Harris must prove she can win the center,” AJC Aug. 8). Democrats and Harris have probably missed a rare opportunity to reform and strengthen the party by taking it more to the middle of the political spectrum, where polls show the majority of voters reside (from center right to center left).
Most voters are not represented by either party, as fewer than 25% identify with each party. These voters want evolutionary (not revolutionary) change, bipartisan compromise to resolve major issues and common-sense government. As independents, more than half of voters do not feel either party is giving them this. Both parties are too oriented toward the extremists in their party.
RON KURTZ, ALPHARETTA
Sober remembrance of My Lai Massacre
As a former U.S. Army officer, and, more important, as a compassionate individual, I wish to respond to the AJC article regarding the death of William Calley (“The face of My Lai Massacre lived quietly in Ga.,” AJC Aug. 11). As background, I served in the same area of the My Lai Massacre after the event. We established small compounds, including one directly across the dirt road from the ruins. I even laid the floor of my hooch using bricks from there. There were five small nearby villages, all called “My Lai,” and they were numbered. The massacre occurred at My Lai 4.
I understand the mindset of a combat environment, especially considering the recent loss of fellow soldiers experienced by Lt. Calley. Though many believe Lt. Calley’s punishment was lenient considering the profound loss of lives attributed to his leadership failure, perhaps his final judgment will come from a much higher authority.
MICHAEL SHAW, STONE MOUNTAIN