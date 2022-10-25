JOHN BRYAN, GAINESVILLE

Republicans show time and again they don’t value truth

It is not a crime to lie to the American people, but it is a felony to lie to Congress or a court of law.

For years we have been bombarded with lies, misrepresentations and conspiracy theories from the right, including elected members of the Republican Party, especially concerning the 2020 election.

But, when these same folks are subpoenaed to testify before Congress or the courts, they either fight the subpoena, don’t show, or plead the Fifth Amendment. They are unwilling to tell the same story when their freedom is on the line.

Billion-dollar defamation lawsuits against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell may bring some justice, but they will occur long after this election. What will our government be like in the hands of those who refuse to value the truth?

What are our children learning from this? So much is at stake in this election? We can only pray the voters choose wisely.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY