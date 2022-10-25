ajc logo
Readers write

We need a governor who would uphold laws and morals

Considering whom to vote for, I looked up Stacey Abrams’ background. She has quite an impressive educational background, elected position in the Georgia Legislature, author of books, president of the earth in a TV show and activist in support of defunding the police, turning inmates out, Biden’s cash throwaway plans, unfettered illegal immigration and unregulated abortions and LGBTQ brainwashing of children in public schools.

But what are Abram’s qualifications to lead an organization the size of the state of Georgia? I get the impression that if she were elected, Georgia would be like California, Illinois and Michigan.

There are three truths for us Georgians - the Bible, the Georgia Constitution and laws and the U.S. Constitution and laws. How does Stacey Abrams stand on these truths?

We need a governor who will stand up for what is right and in line with the three truths and what is best for Georgia and its citizens.

JOHN BRYAN, GAINESVILLE

Republicans show time and again they don’t value truth

It is not a crime to lie to the American people, but it is a felony to lie to Congress or a court of law.

For years we have been bombarded with lies, misrepresentations and conspiracy theories from the right, including elected members of the Republican Party, especially concerning the 2020 election.

But, when these same folks are subpoenaed to testify before Congress or the courts, they either fight the subpoena, don’t show, or plead the Fifth Amendment. They are unwilling to tell the same story when their freedom is on the line.

Billion-dollar defamation lawsuits against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell may bring some justice, but they will occur long after this election. What will our government be like in the hands of those who refuse to value the truth?

What are our children learning from this? So much is at stake in this election? We can only pray the voters choose wisely.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY

