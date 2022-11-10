Yes, I believe the veteran is deserving. Yes, the veteran returns to be a civilian, but the title remains and is never-ending.

“Thank you for your service, dear veteran, wherever you may be.”

LOUIS COHEN, WOODSTOCK, MEMBER, VIETNAM VETERANS OF AMERICA

GOP willing to sacrifice democracy to maintain power

A stark choice. How is it possible that one-half of the voters in this country, more or less, support candidates who ignore evidence regarding fair election results; deny that Jan. 6 was a Trump-led violent effort to overthrow the government; flood the streets with guns while complaining about crime; profess concern about our children and grandchildren while ridiculing the science of climate change; blame Democrats for inflation that clearly originated with the horrendous mismanagement of COVID in 2020 by a president obsessed with how the pandemic affected him personally and presume the authority to control the right of women to reproductive freedom?

The Republican Party has devolved to the point that it will sacrifice democracy, freedom, safety and the very future of the country for the sake of maintaining its power and privilege.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE