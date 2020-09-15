Readers Write

I should not be surprised by the mean-spirited criticism of President Trump downplaying the coronavirus to avoid panic. However, in the rush to judgment, no one points out that his actions were the opposite, ramping up the response to fight this pandemic and reporting to the people of this country nearly every day. FDR chose to uplift Americans while we were virtually on the ropes until the Battle of Midway in mid-1942, and Churchill did the same for the British through the dark days of the Battle of Britain. The difference was the countries uniting behind them – politicians, press and people. Not so for Trump. We should all be grateful Hillary isn’t President. She couldn’t muster a response to save our people at Benghazi, much less have mounted a national response to COVID-19.

MEREDITH LEWIS, ACWORTH