Loss of America’s soft power makes nation weaker
The opinion piece by Brian O’Neill (“When disaster strikes, America shrugs,” AJC, April 10) really hits home. It gives a clear explanation for what is happening now and an urgent warning of what will surely happen if things continue as they are.
Reading his analysis of what the loss of America’s soft power means is heartbreaking. The narrow, arrogant, ignorant mindset that we see daily driving the news is appalling. As a result, America will be smaller and weaker, not greater and stronger. The same attitude is already causing untold harm to America itself. Disaster will strike through climate change, wrecking the federal government, depriving millions of Americans of the services they depend on, and staging a hostile takeover of our cherished traditions -- without a plan to replace them with something better for the people.
Personally, I don’t believe that America shrugs. But America’s current administration does, as summed up in one sentence: “I couldn’t care less.” We’ve been fooled twice. Enough is enough.
SUSANNE HOLLISTER, LILBURN
Georgia shrimp are tasty and tariff-free
After reading both articles in Sunday’s (April 13) AJC about the tariffs and the Georgia and Gulf Coast shrimping industry, I seriously couldn’t help but scratch my head and ask myself, what? Tariffs on imported shrimp don’t have to help U.S. shrimpers if Americans would just buy U.S.-caught shrimp. It’s always been there.
Is it because most Americans don’t bother to read the package to learn where the seafood was caught, or do they just not care as long as it’s cheap? As an avid seafood eater, I have always asked fishmongers at my local grocery or seafood market where my seafood was caught if it’s not labeled. I always buy American-caught seafood first. It’s easier than you think, and it supports American jobs!
KEVIN ZEGAN, BROOKHAVEN
Cockfighting is barbaric. Let’s end it in Georgia
Reading in the AJC on April 5 about the failed bill to outlaw cockfighting, sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson (R-District 29) from Cataula, reminds me of a quote by Mahatma Gandhi: “Judge a nation by how it treats its animals.” Gandhi believed that animal welfare is a reflection of a nation’s overall moral character.
Senator Robertson says, “Cockfighting, or forcing roosters, known as gamecocks, to fight in a pit with metal objects attached to their legs, often ends in a bloody death to the animals,” while human spectators frequently gain over $100,000 in bets.
Georgia is the only state that still allows cockfighting. Participants and spectators from all over the U.S. attend.
Kudos to Senator Robertson for bringing up this bill for the last five years. He is dedicated to ending this brutal and barbaric sport in our beloved Georgia.
MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR
